Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PAA shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

NYSE PAA opened at $11.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 2.30. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

