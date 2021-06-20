Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEN opened at $48.02 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.60. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 48.16%. The business had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $1,473,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103 in the last three months. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHEN. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

