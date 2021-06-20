Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Robin Sean Zabek Sells 15,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Robin Sean Zabek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.92, for a total value of C$688,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,011,800.

Shares of TSE:CNQ traded down C$0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching C$42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,430,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733,822. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$19.77 and a 52 week high of C$46.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.7641925 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.60.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

