Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Canopy Growth worth $12,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 32,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.6% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.2% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.98. 2,964,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,346,539. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.11.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.72) earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.41.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

