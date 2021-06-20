Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after buying an additional 64,525 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,969,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,001,000 after purchasing an additional 553,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

CSII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $41.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -66.13 and a beta of 0.85. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 1,500 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.