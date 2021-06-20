Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) Receives €17.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €17.27 ($20.32).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of EPA:CA traded down €0.15 ($0.18) on Tuesday, hitting €16.86 ($19.83). The company had a trading volume of 4,741,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. Carrefour has a 1-year low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 1-year high of €23.68 ($27.86). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €16.50.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

