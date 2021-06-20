Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Cassiopea stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.34. Cassiopea has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $59.00.
About Cassiopea
