Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) CFO Sells $155,419.89 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) CFO Frank Stokes sold 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $155,419.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $73.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.87. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.46 and a beta of 0.42.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

