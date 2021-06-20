Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) CFO Sells $155,419.89 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) CFO Frank Stokes sold 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $155,419.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $73.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.87. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.46 and a beta of 0.42.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.
