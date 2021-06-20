Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CNC. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC opened at $71.69 on Thursday. Centene has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.