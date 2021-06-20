Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CNC. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.91.
Shares of CNC opened at $71.69 on Thursday. Centene has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47.
In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.
