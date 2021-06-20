Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CG shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CSFB increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

TSE:CG opened at C$9.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.21 and a 1 year high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

