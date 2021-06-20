Centrality (CENNZ) Price Up 7.9% This Week

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Centrality has a market cap of $101.04 million and $1.21 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0842 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00058779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00024427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.08 or 0.00739883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00044232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00083400 BTC.

CENNZ is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

