Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.42. Centrus Energy has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $374.97 million, a PE ratio of -75.19 and a beta of 2.64.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $284,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $759,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 7,500 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $177,225.00. Insiders have sold a total of 76,976 shares of company stock worth $1,702,455 over the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the first quarter valued at $120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 99.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

