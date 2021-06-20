Cerity Partners LLC Buys 114 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $156.51 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.85 and a 52-week high of $252.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.40. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $138.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million. Research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNSL. Truist lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

