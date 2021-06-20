Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,043 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $162.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.07. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. Argus upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.

In related news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,931 shares of company stock valued at $20,699,263 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

