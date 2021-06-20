Cerity Partners LLC Sells 311 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $384.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.96. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $267.46 and a 1 year high of $388.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

