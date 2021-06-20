Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 7,390.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth about $207,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $87.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.49. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.15 and a 52-week high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

