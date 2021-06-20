Chandler Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,194,000 after acquiring an additional 38,998,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411,408 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,068 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758,714 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.20. 2,278,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,280. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $70.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

