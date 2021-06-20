Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Position Lowered by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $133.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $167.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.