Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $51.57 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.4% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $51,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,486.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,308.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,630.08 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.