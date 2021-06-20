China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) Shares Up 18.9%

China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) shares shot up 18.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.10. 386,763 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 305% from the average session volume of 95,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04.

About China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT)

China Dasheng Biotechnology Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of bacteria based products used as additives for livestock feed and crop cultivation in the People's Republic of China. It provides artificial microorganisms (AM) and high-efficiency microorganism (HM) based biological bacterium blends; and biological preservatives.

