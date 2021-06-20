China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (CAOVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.76 on July 27th

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) announced a dividend on Friday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.7604 per share on Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of CAOVY opened at $12.27 on Friday. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.21.

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments. The company is involved in the investment, development, and rental of residential and commercial properties; issuance of guaranteed notes; property consultancy and real estate agency; and loan financing, security investment, and hotel management activities.

