China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (CAOVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.76 on July 27th

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) announced a dividend on Friday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.7604 per share on Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd.
Shares of CAOVY opened at $12.27 on Friday. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.21.
China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile
