ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) fell 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.39 and last traded at $9.40. 11,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,346,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

CDXC has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $611.40 million, a P/E ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 84.50%. Research analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,030.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 92,329 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.