Chromia Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000491 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Chromia has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $74.87 million and $11.56 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00059925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00024338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.71 or 0.00763756 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00083930 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars.

