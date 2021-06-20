CIBC Cuts Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$47.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target decreased by CIBC to C$47.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.80.

NPI stock opened at C$41.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$31.78 and a twelve month high of C$51.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$41.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.41 billion and a PE ratio of 34.98.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$612.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$599.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.7295853 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.42%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

