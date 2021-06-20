CIBC Increases AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to C$28.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AltaGas from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on AltaGas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AltaGas from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24. AltaGas has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $21.06.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

