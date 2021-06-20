CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 803 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 422.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 727.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,543,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $50.60.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

