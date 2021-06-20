CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,357,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,187,000 after purchasing an additional 171,010 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,891,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,769,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,530,000.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.07. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

