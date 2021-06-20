CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 57,792 Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1,422.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 802,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,816,000 after purchasing an additional 726,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,245,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,154,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,679,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.04. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.85 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 114,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $726,583.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,699,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,274,215.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,907 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $59,053.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,999.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,648,000 shares of company stock worth $18,610,405. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

