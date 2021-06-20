CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 50,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,936,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,347,000 after buying an additional 694,521 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,509,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,242,000 after buying an additional 239,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after buying an additional 594,149 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,033,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 54,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 874,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENBL opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 2.49. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $9.91.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

