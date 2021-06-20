CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,219,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 16,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,993 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 160,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 82,586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $63.66 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.95.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

