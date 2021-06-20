CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,867 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.04 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

