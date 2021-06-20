CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 430 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,611 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTFC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

