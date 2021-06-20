CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 28.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 922,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371,646 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $47,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,660,000 after purchasing an additional 762,474 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,506,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,148,000 after acquiring an additional 531,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,434,000 after acquiring an additional 103,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,128,000. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,038,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CIT opened at $50.30 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.66. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.57.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CIT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

