Citigroup Inc. Buys 4,098 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $37,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

MSI opened at $207.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $213.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.59.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

