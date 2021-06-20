Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 30.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,570 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $43,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,190,437.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $601.05 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $310.10 and a 12 month high of $609.22. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 77.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $548.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

