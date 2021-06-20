Citigroup Inc. Has $41.06 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,453,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,717 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $41,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,015,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,388,000 after purchasing an additional 191,100 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $3,932,000.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.09.

Shares of VICI opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $33.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

