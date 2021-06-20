Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 85.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,124,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519,351 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $34,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of ABB by 186.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 2,344.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in ABB by 732.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.04%.

ABB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

