Citigroup Inc. Sells 9,396 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $40,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

IJH stock opened at $260.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.79. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $170.43 and a 1 year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

