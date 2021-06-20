Citigroup Lowers Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) to Neutral

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RE. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.22.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $236.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $193.02 and a 12-month high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Everest Re Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Everest Re Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Everest Re Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 68,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Everest Re Group by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

