Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.25. Clarus has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $732.75 million, a PE ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $126,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $1,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,591,598.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Clarus by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 124,448 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

