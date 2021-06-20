CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Stock Holdings Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,992,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,353 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $31,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.48. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -810.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

