Colliers Securities Initiates Coverage on American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of AFIN stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. American Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.84 million, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 94.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $111,000. Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 213.9% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 44,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 30,293 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 1,613.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,181,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,245 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 206.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 26,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

