Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 841 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of Range Resources worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Range Resources by 4,605.9% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,940 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $4,626,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Range Resources by 40.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 558,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Range Resources by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 540,362 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.16.

RRC stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.66.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at $948,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

