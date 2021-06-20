Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 121.6% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth $211,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 73.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 50.0% during the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 9,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 49.9% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $162,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,254 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

LSI opened at $105.92 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

