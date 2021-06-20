Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.97 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $209,140,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878,071 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $86,304,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 480.5% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock worth $971,551,814. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BKR opened at $22.67 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.19 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.