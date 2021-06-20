Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 79 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Nasdaq by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in Nasdaq by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Nasdaq by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NDAQ opened at $175.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.64. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $180.53.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.34.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

