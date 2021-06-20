Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $82,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.65. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on COOP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

