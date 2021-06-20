Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CYH. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.94.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,788,000. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in Community Health Systems by 18,688.2% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,405,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,000 after buying an additional 2,393,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,832,000 after buying an additional 1,680,538 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,231,000 after buying an additional 1,457,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,476,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.