Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Up to $7.97

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.97, but opened at $8.18. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 76,809 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 105.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SID. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 38,038 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

