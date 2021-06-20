Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Up to $7.97

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.97, but opened at $8.18. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 76,809 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 20.00%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SID. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 38,038 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)
Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
