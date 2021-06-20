Comparing CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) and Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL)

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) and Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CDK Global alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CDK Global and Spindle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 Spindle 0 0 0 0 N/A

CDK Global currently has a consensus price target of $64.75, suggesting a potential upside of 28.83%. Given CDK Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CDK Global is more favorable than Spindle.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.6% of CDK Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of CDK Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Spindle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CDK Global and Spindle’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global $1.96 billion 3.12 $207.50 million $3.05 16.48 Spindle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than Spindle.

Risk & Volatility

CDK Global has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spindle has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CDK Global and Spindle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global 57.81% -116.27% 10.20% Spindle N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CDK Global beats Spindle on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles. It also provides solutions to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. It serves approximately 30,000 retail locations and OEMs. CDK Global, Inc. has a partnership with Integrated Rental. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Spindle Company Profile

Spindle, Inc. provides payment-processing services to merchants using its Catalyst Gateway. It also acts as an agent, independent contractor, or referral partner to broker merchants that it secures to other merchant processors for ongoing fees based on processing volume. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses. The company is based in Marco Island, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.